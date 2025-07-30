A way to reduce the lag spike when the announcement plays is still being considered. Have tested an optional system but deprecated it when also introduced even heavier lag, will have to tweak the current implementation.A reminder that in order to load the latest autosave the new tab that appears at the right side of the Load Store menu must be used. Clicking ‘Continue’ in the usual store menu will start that day from the beginning.Changelog:- Autosave will now try to spawn boxes that were left lying around in the store or outside, up to 250 for now to avoid loading performance problems.- Autosave now remembers if there are boxes to spawn left from shopping list after acquiring them and will continue to spawn them.- Autosave should now also set wether checkouts lanes are opened or closed.- Employees assigned to ordering should now drop boxes in storage on floor if it’s the last product remaining in the box.- Fixed an issue in which the announcement system wouldn’t play its message in the language that was saved.- Fixed an issue in the announcement system which could cause it to get stuck in a loop and don’t work again.- Announcement system now also plays another bell sound when main audio has finished.- Implemented two new buttons in the announcements desk that allow the bell volume to be adjusted independently of main message.- A more robust code on the announcement system should now prevent messages from stop playing before they finish. (Report if this happens again, could have other causes)- Players can now directly skip tutorial by holding the Drop Item key for 5 seconds. Tutorial’s first message now references this.- Progression for cashiers ability to check out several product at the same time has been nerfed slightly.- Fixed some phrases without a proper localization in the Load Store menu.