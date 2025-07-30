 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19418100 Edited 30 July 2025 – 18:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,


In Version 2.4, mainly some values have been adjusted and performance optimized.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

Modifications

  • Increase abilities of Hammer Man & Archaeologist

  • Increase Blade Master unlock requirement

  • Modify tree health

  • Modify some item description

  • Modify card drop rate

  • Enhanced Red Frame effect when low health

  • Enhance performance

Bug Bix

  • Fix coin become negative when the value is too high

  • Fix Character Skill tooltips not show when game pause

  • Fix Character Ability tooltips cannot hide when game pause

  • Fix Sicklus Wrong Attack Angle

  • Fix Run unexpected ending

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113771
