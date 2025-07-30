Hi Everyone,
In Version 2.4, mainly some values have been adjusted and performance optimized.
Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!
Modifications
Increase abilities of Hammer Man & Archaeologist
Increase Blade Master unlock requirement
Modify tree health
Modify some item description
Modify card drop rate
Enhanced Red Frame effect when low health
Enhance performance
Bug Bix
Fix coin become negative when the value is too high
Fix Character Skill tooltips not show when game pause
Fix Character Ability tooltips cannot hide when game pause
Fix Sicklus Wrong Attack Angle
Fix Run unexpected ending
