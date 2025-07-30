Hi Everyone,



In Version 2.4, mainly some values have been adjusted and performance optimized.

Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

Modifications

Increase abilities of Hammer Man & Archaeologist

Increase Blade Master unlock requirement

Modify tree health

Modify some item description

Modify card drop rate

Enhanced Red Frame effect when low health

Enhance performance

Bug Bix