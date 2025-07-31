DragonStone Revenge v1.2 minor update addresses full screen launch
Update notes via Steam Community
DragonStone Revenge v1.2 minor update addresses full screen launch, locking some users out of a usable game resolution. The game will now launch in windowed mode, which should now allow all users to access the settings menu and choose a game resolution that best fits their system.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3763262
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update