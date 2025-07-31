 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19418039 Edited 31 July 2025 – 02:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
DragonStone Revenge v1.2 minor update addresses full screen launch, locking some users out of a usable game resolution. The game will now launch in windowed mode, which should now allow all users to access the settings menu and choose a game resolution that best fits their system.

