30 July 2025 Build 19417975
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

Today, I added more achievements, bringing the total to 10, including 2 hidden ones.

Next steps: 3 more translations + still waiting for a high-quality Chinese translation.

---------------------------------

Thank you all so much for your support! Even though the game has mixed reviews, your words give me the strength to keep going. And even though my first project didn't turn out so well, I'm not going to stop.

Thanks again, everyone!

See you soon)

- Denis

Changed files in this update

Depot 3076241
  • Loading history…
