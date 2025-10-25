Update 0.01.1300M:



Player base redesign with new base upgrade system.

New crafting system.

Animations for all consumables.

Consumable rebalancing.

Loot pool rebalancing.

Expanded Downtown Hospital.

Rework of NPC movement/combat.

Added new lootable items.

New weapons.

Many bug fixes.

Med stacks can be combined.

Limited uses for all keys.

New characters start with more gear.



Event Stuff:

Added seasonal bosses, Stitch and Pumpkin Head, to the Downtown area.

Added zombies to the Mall area.

Added pumpkin storage containers to the loot pool for Mall and Downtown.

Some raiders will spawn with vampire teeth.

Caboose the cat is selling premium goods at the Player base. Notes:

My hope is that this update will make the early-game a bit easier for new players, while increasing the challenge for veteran/ late-game players.

I'm still working on improving the pacing and balance of gameplay, so let me know if you have any feedback on that.

I'm also hoping to add in more upgrades to the player base, so If you have any suggestions let me know.