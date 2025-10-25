 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 19417953 Edited 25 October 2025 – 19:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.1300M:

  • Player base redesign with new base upgrade system.

  • New crafting system.

  • Animations for all consumables.

  • Consumable rebalancing.

  • Loot pool rebalancing.

  • Expanded Downtown Hospital.

  • Rework of NPC movement/combat.

  • Added new lootable items.

  • New weapons.

  • Many bug fixes.

  • Med stacks can be combined.

  • Limited uses for all keys.

  • New characters start with more gear.

    Event Stuff:

  • Added seasonal bosses, Stitch and Pumpkin Head, to the Downtown area.

  • Added zombies to the Mall area.

  • Added pumpkin storage containers to the loot pool for Mall and Downtown.

  • Some raiders will spawn with vampire teeth.

  • Caboose the cat is selling premium goods at the Player base.

    Notes:

  • My hope is that this update will make the early-game a bit easier for new players, while increasing the challenge for veteran/ late-game players.

  • I'm still working on improving the pacing and balance of gameplay, so let me know if you have any feedback on that.

  • I'm also hoping to add in more upgrades to the player base, so If you have any suggestions let me know.

  • Also let me know if you run into any issues.


    Best place to reach out to me is the Discord, so stop by and say hello!
    https://discord.gg/Yn95Ydt9N9

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Last Group Out Content Depot 1843731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link