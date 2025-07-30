 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19417744 Edited 30 July 2025 – 17:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey Dhadoomers!

We’ve just pushed a small but important update to address a pesky bug some players encountered while climbing ladders. 🪜

🔧 What’s Fixed:
Climbing mechanics are now smoother and more reliable.
No more getting stuck mid-climb or teleporting off ladders!

Thanks for your continued feedback and support! More chaos-filled updates are on the way soon. Until then, keep climbing, falling, and Dha-dooming your way to victory!

Stay wacky,
— Team Dhadoom!

