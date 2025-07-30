Hey Dhadoomers!
We’ve just pushed a small but important update to address a pesky bug some players encountered while climbing ladders. 🪜
🔧 What’s Fixed:
Climbing mechanics are now smoother and more reliable.
No more getting stuck mid-climb or teleporting off ladders!
Thanks for your continued feedback and support! More chaos-filled updates are on the way soon. Until then, keep climbing, falling, and Dha-dooming your way to victory!
Stay wacky,
— Team Dhadoom!
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update