Hey Dhadoomers!



We’ve just pushed a small but important update to address a pesky bug some players encountered while climbing ladders. 🪜



🔧 What’s Fixed:

Climbing mechanics are now smoother and more reliable.

No more getting stuck mid-climb or teleporting off ladders!



Thanks for your continued feedback and support! More chaos-filled updates are on the way soon. Until then, keep climbing, falling, and Dha-dooming your way to victory!



Stay wacky,

— Team Dhadoom!