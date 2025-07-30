 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19417720 Edited 30 July 2025 – 18:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Additional sounds when working with inventory
  • Minor system fixes.
  • Online co-op: Fixed mission scripts at the “Crossroad” level
  • Online co-op: Fixed mission scripts at the “Eye of the storm” level
  • Online co-op: Fixed an issue with decoded Olympic shards on the client side.
  • Online co-op: The client can now build the same things as host.

