- Additional sounds when working with inventory
- Minor system fixes.
- Online co-op: Fixed mission scripts at the “Crossroad” level
- Online co-op: Fixed mission scripts at the “Eye of the storm” level
- Online co-op: Fixed an issue with decoded Olympic shards on the client side.
- Online co-op: The client can now build the same things as host.
Update 0.9.1
