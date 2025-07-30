 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19417656 Edited 30 July 2025 – 17:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
We are back with more bug fixes and improvements

  • Fixed issue with new Hardpoint Shuttle Equipment interface not working correctly with controller inputs
  • Fixed issue with Pump deactivation
  • Fixed issue with Pump re-activation after leaving the asteroid and returning
  • Fixed issue with Pump audio persisting after destruction
  • Fixed biomass levels on small plants in TW4
  • Fixed issue where pinned contracts were covering up the inventory screen
  • Added support for Menu Back input so that you can map a key for going back in the Knowledge Base and Q Radial menu


Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day (as always)
-hube

