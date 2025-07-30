- Fixed issue with new Hardpoint Shuttle Equipment interface not working correctly with controller inputs
- Fixed issue with Pump deactivation
- Fixed issue with Pump re-activation after leaving the asteroid and returning
- Fixed issue with Pump audio persisting after destruction
- Fixed biomass levels on small plants in TW4
- Fixed issue where pinned contracts were covering up the inventory screen
- Added support for Menu Back input so that you can map a key for going back in the Knowledge Base and Q Radial menu
Cube Corp wishes you a prosperous day (as always)
-hube
Changed files in this update