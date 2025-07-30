 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19417629 Edited 30 July 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

With the new Starlit biome comes with new fishing event. Starlit needs a new population too!

Submissions MUST be 32 x 32 pixel ~ 64 x 64, 1 ~ 4 frames on one spritesheet

animation frames not required

fish stats if preferred.

(Fishes can be completely made up and original)

**Fish Stats:**

- Fish Name

- Fish Size Range

-Fish Flavor Text

- Fish Biome: (Ocean, Tropical, Champagne, Cloud, Starlit)

- Fish Attack: (None, Bomb, Bite)

-Fish Speed; 1 - 10

- Fish Health: 1 - 50

** Average Fish Stat for Reference **

- Fish Size: 45

- Fish Speed: 5

- Fish Health: 10

- Creator's Name

**Event Dates:**

7/25 - Submissions Start

8/8 - Submissions End

Let's get fishing!

Event Link:
https://discord.com/channels/1307572360416722954/1398400149121663097

