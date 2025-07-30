With the new Starlit biome comes with new fishing event. Starlit needs a new population too!
Submissions MUST be 32 x 32 pixel ~ 64 x 64, 1 ~ 4 frames on one spritesheet
animation frames not required
fish stats if preferred.
(Fishes can be completely made up and original)
**Fish Stats:**
- Fish Name
- Fish Size Range
-Fish Flavor Text
- Fish Biome: (Ocean, Tropical, Champagne, Cloud, Starlit)
- Fish Attack: (None, Bomb, Bite)
-Fish Speed; 1 - 10
- Fish Health: 1 - 50
** Average Fish Stat for Reference **
- Fish Size: 45
- Fish Speed: 5
- Fish Health: 10
- Creator's Name
**Event Dates:**
7/25 - Submissions Start
8/8 - Submissions End
