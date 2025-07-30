 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19417619 Edited 30 July 2025 – 17:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • fixed issues with opening the simulator while having no internet connection

  • fixed issues with internet connection in ads section of the simulator

  • added "Store" text next to the button that leads to the store

We invite you to join our passionate community on Discord. Connect with fellow FPV enthusiasts, share your experiences, and stay updated on all the latest news and announcements. Our Discord community is the perfect place to meet like-minded individuals, exchange tips and tricks, and build lasting friendships. Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of our growing FPV.SkyDive family. Join us on Discord today and be part of the excitement!

Changed files in this update

Linux Orqa FPV SkyDive Linux Depot 1278062
macOS Orqa FPV SkyDive Mac Depot 1278063
Windows Orqa FPV SkyDive Windows Depot 1278064
