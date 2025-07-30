Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.7.01 and 0.7.02 are now live. Please see below for details!
Update 7.1
QUESTS
Fixed issue where the Cracked Open quest items could not be turned in
Fixed issue where civilians could sometimes become stuck in Babel after being freed
Fixed issue where mobile radar in Downtown would sometimes appear when it shouldn’t (and not have an interaction volume)
BUG FIXES
Fixed issue where giant enemies such as the Mechs would T-pose
Fixed potential crash / memory leak that would occur on some menus
Fixed bug that was causing fall damage to not occur in many situations
Fixed potential crash if you ordered a Buddy / Recruit to attack an enemy that is extremely far away
Fixed issue in Base Invasion where Water Thieves would sometimes get stuck in the ceiling
Fixed issue where some loot containers in Downtown could spawn inside geometry and become unreachable
Fixed issue where changing rigs in the customization screen would sometimes cause empty boxes to appear in the UI
Fixed issue where Stilt-Walker wouldn’t always follow its patrol path
MISC
Updated the Stilt-Walker to always use the correct navmesh
Fixed issue where the interaction area for using a drill consumable on a destroyed tank would be difficult to access
Additional WIP improvements to help prevent tanks from flying thru the air
Pass on Downtown’s materials for performance
Improved Stilt-Walker’s aiming with its missiles and main gun
Update 7.2
LOST ANGELS
Fixed various areas where players could get stuck or out of the level
Fixed some areas where AI could become stuck due to incomplete navmesh
Fixed chopper spawn for quest Altitude Adjustment
Fixed extraction marker near the subway gates
BUG FIXES
Fixed issue where players could be knocked thru or into walls / dynamic objects
Fixed BagMan not playing movement animations correctly when Painless HMG is equipped
Fixed Opal not stunning correctly with the railgun (and confirmed it drops its codex container when stunned)
Fixed issue where shaman’s shoulder was twisted with a pistol equipped during strafe movements
Fixed skinning issue on the Euruskan Mech
Fixed some of Old Man’s hat being in view when ADS / Aim-Down-Sights
Tank corpses now properly block navigation meshes (so living units avoid trying to run thru them)
Fixed issue where the USAS-12 reload animation wouldn’t play correctly if reloading initiated during ADS
MISC
Hunter Killers now report more specific info to the players when they are summoned
Improved tanks avoiding other units when moving
More improvements to tanks receiving physics impacts (reducing their chance of flying off like balloons)
