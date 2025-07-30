BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where giant enemies such as the Mechs would T-pose

Fixed potential crash / memory leak that would occur on some menus

Fixed bug that was causing fall damage to not occur in many situations

Fixed potential crash if you ordered a Buddy / Recruit to attack an enemy that is extremely far away

Fixed issue in Base Invasion where Water Thieves would sometimes get stuck in the ceiling

Fixed issue where some loot containers in Downtown could spawn inside geometry and become unreachable

Fixed issue where changing rigs in the customization screen would sometimes cause empty boxes to appear in the UI