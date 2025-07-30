 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19417477 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.7.01 and 0.7.02 are now live. Please see below for details!

Update 7.1

  • QUESTS

    • Fixed issue where the Cracked Open quest items could not be turned in

    • Fixed issue where civilians could sometimes become stuck in Babel after being freed

    • Fixed issue where mobile radar in Downtown would sometimes appear when it shouldn’t (and not have an interaction volume)

  • BUG FIXES

    • Fixed issue where giant enemies such as the Mechs would T-pose

    • Fixed potential crash / memory leak that would occur on some menus

    • Fixed bug that was causing fall damage to not occur in many situations

    • Fixed potential crash if you ordered a Buddy / Recruit to attack an enemy that is extremely far away

    • Fixed issue in Base Invasion where Water Thieves would sometimes get stuck in the ceiling

    • Fixed issue where some loot containers in Downtown could spawn inside geometry and become unreachable

    • Fixed issue where changing rigs in the customization screen would sometimes cause empty boxes to appear in the UI

    • Fixed issue where Stilt-Walker wouldn’t always follow its patrol path

  • MISC

    • Updated the Stilt-Walker to always use the correct navmesh

    • Fixed issue where the interaction area for using a drill consumable on a destroyed tank would be difficult to access

    • Additional WIP improvements to help prevent tanks from flying thru the air

    • Pass on Downtown’s materials for performance

    • Improved Stilt-Walker’s aiming with its missiles and main gun

Update 7.2

  • LOST ANGELS

    • Fixed various areas where players could get stuck or out of the level

    • Fixed some areas where AI could become stuck due to incomplete navmesh

    • Fixed chopper spawn for quest Altitude Adjustment

    • Fixed extraction marker near the subway gates

  • BUG FIXES

    • Fixed issue where players could be knocked thru or into walls / dynamic objects

    • Fixed BagMan not playing movement animations correctly when Painless HMG is equipped

    • Fixed Opal not stunning correctly with the railgun (and confirmed it drops its codex container when stunned)

    • Fixed issue where shaman’s shoulder was twisted with a pistol equipped during strafe movements

    • Fixed skinning issue on the Euruskan Mech

    • Fixed some of Old Man’s hat being in view when ADS / Aim-Down-Sights

    • Tank corpses now properly block navigation meshes (so living units avoid trying to run thru them)

    • Fixed issue where the USAS-12 reload animation wouldn’t play correctly if reloading initiated during ADS

  • MISC

    • Hunter Killers now report more specific info to the players when they are summoned

    • Improved tanks avoiding other units when moving

    • More improvements to tanks receiving physics impacts (reducing their chance of flying off like balloons)

Changed files in this update

