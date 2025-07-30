Hey Hunters!

Thank you so much for all the reports and feedback you've shared with us over the past weeks. Your input has been crucial in helping us polish the game and deliver this update. Patch 0.15.1 is now live, and while it’s not a major content drop, it includes fixes and improvements that directly address issues spotted by the community.

Check out the full patch notes below 👇

🐞 Bug Fixes

Early Access exclusive badge should no longer disappear from time to time.

Distraction Missions affected by Challenges should now properly end before the timer runs out once all enemies are defeated.

Kami Freak's Loot Table has been fixed and it will now drop Thorns as expected.

Potion overtime healing effect no longer accumulates duration upon successive uses.

Fixed bug that would cause characters to keep flipping directions while preparing a Charge Skill and aiming too close to their feet.

🛠️ Improvements

Mouse Scroll Wheel can now be used to swap between weapons.

Mouse Scroll Wheel Up/Down can both be rebinded to other Actions.

Added a new Option to toggle Version Number visibility.

Toggle Story Auto Advance Option has been moved to become part of the Story Auto Advance Speed Option.

⚙️ Tweaks and Changes

Ace's Finisher Skill Node now grants +(3 to 24)% Added Fire Damage during Donkey From Above and Rocketeer.

Increased Hot Trigger Fire Damage per stack from 3 to 4%.

Increased Firestarter's Fire Damage buff from 60 to 80%, decreases non-fire damage by 40% (was 30%).

Contagion now reduces affected target's Resistances by 30%.

Fire and Frag Condition Damage Scaling increased from 10% to 25% of Base damage.

Toxic Friend reduces enemy resistances by 70% (was 75%).

SMG Weapon Type Base Damage increased from 15 to 16.

Hot Trigger Base Damage increased to 23.

That’s all for now! We’ll keep working to improve the experience and will continue listening closely to your feedback.

See you on this galaxy!