- Added alternative BGM to Inferno

- Added some new random SFXs to Inferno's BGMs

- Added a new BGM to Last Trials (it used to be the same as Harmony's)

- Added extra code to make sure no fallen shape is counted twice on bonus round 2

- Steam leaderboard "Perfect Balance Collection (Completion Time)" was broken - should work now

- Per game completion time Steam leaderboards didn't work

- Scores on the title screen weren't fully cleared when progress was reset in settings screen

- Clicking on level skip buttons while level selection screen is moving doesn't do anything any more

- If the game is about to explode a shape, because it's inside statics or it's over the shape selection box, but cannot be returned to the shape selection box, the shape will now quickly flash as a warning

- Fixed a graphical bug related to the "SLOW START!" banner

- If you are about to submit your level to the database and a shape falls off the screen, then the level submission is disabled and you'll need to replay the level to unlock submission

- If you load your own level from the level database it doesn't replace the level data you had in the editor's editing mode

- S and Z shape buttons in the shape selection window in the editor produced wrong shapes

