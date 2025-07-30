 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19417383 Edited 30 July 2025 – 17:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added alternative BGM to Inferno
- Added some new random SFXs to Inferno's BGMs
- Added a new BGM to Last Trials (it used to be the same as Harmony's)
- Added extra code to make sure no fallen shape is counted twice on bonus round 2
- Steam leaderboard "Perfect Balance Collection (Completion Time)" was broken - should work now
- Per game completion time Steam leaderboards didn't work
- Scores on the title screen weren't fully cleared when progress was reset in settings screen
- Clicking on level skip buttons while level selection screen is moving doesn't do anything any more
- If the game is about to explode a shape, because it's inside statics or it's over the shape selection box, but cannot be returned to the shape selection box, the shape will now quickly flash as a warning
- Fixed a graphical bug related to the "SLOW START!" banner
- If you are about to submit your level to the database and a shape falls off the screen, then the level submission is disabled and you'll need to replay the level to unlock submission
- If you load your own level from the level database it doesn't replace the level data you had in the editor's editing mode
- S and Z shape buttons in the shape selection window in the editor produced wrong shapes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Perfect Balance Collection Windows Depot Depot 1878852
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Perfect Balance Collection macOS Depot Depot 1878853
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Perfect Balance Collection Linux Depot Depot 1878854
  • Loading history…
