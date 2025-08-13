Hey everyone,



We’ve rolled out a build that addresses the major compatibility issues many of you have asked about - including fixes for Virtual Desktop, other wireless streaming methods, and various HMD/controller setups (especially on Quest).

We've had the build on our experimental branch for a while, and it looks like nothing major came up. Thanks everyone who jumped in and tested it!



If the game didn’t work properly for you before, now’s the time to jump back in and give it another go.





🛠️ What’s been fixed:

✅ Virtual Desktop & wireless streaming issues

✅ Improved support for a wider range of headsets and controllers

This build is focusing only on fixing those compatibility problems. No 8+ hours of new content, that's coming in Zero Caliber 2. ;)



Man, it still feels good to finally have some updates to share here.

And trust me, Zero Caliber 2 Remastered will make up for the wait!



If you’re curious what we’ve been cooking, and how different Zero Caliber 2 Remastered is from the standalone version, check out Mac In VR’s video:



And hey, you know what they say - a wishlist a day keeps the bugs away! winkwinkwink

Cheers,

Dan