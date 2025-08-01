 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19417291 Edited 1 August 2025 – 06:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚡CONERU ‑20%⚡ Summer Sale & QoL v1.1.5 live! 72 Achievements & Trading Cards implemented! Make special summer memories with an even smoother 2D action date🍩✨


Achievements! Trading Cards! Badge! Emoticon! Profile Background added! 🍩✨

🎮Achievement Added

  • 72 Achievements added⚡ Hidden achievements included!


🎮Trading Card & Badge Items Added

  • 15 Trading Cards⚡ 6 Badge🍩 5 Emoticon😊 3 Profile Background🖥


If you’ve already cleared the game, dive back in and collect them all✨
And right now, CONERU Summer Sale is ‑20%!
Recommend it to your friends and share your date memories🍩✨



🎮Ongoing Polish

We’re delighted so many players enjoy dating Coneru!
Our director reads every review and Community Hub post.
The dev team will keep polishing the game for the best possible experience!

    👍 Leave a Review

    📝 Post in the Community Hub

    ⚡ Add to Your Wishlist



Thank you for supporting “CONERU -DIMENSION GIRL-”!

🔗Streaming & Posting Guidelines

🔗DIMENSION GIRL official X(Twitter)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2600701
