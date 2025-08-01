⚡CONERU ‑20%⚡ Summer Sale & QoL v1.1.5 live! 72 Achievements & Trading Cards implemented! Make special summer memories with an even smoother 2D action date🍩✨

🎮Achievement Added

72 Achievements added⚡ Hidden achievements included!



🎮Trading Card & Badge Items Added

15 Trading Cards⚡ 6 Badge🍩 5 Emoticon😊 3 Profile Background🖥



🎮Ongoing Polish

👍 Leave a Review 📝 Post in the Community Hub ⚡ Add to Your Wishlist

Achievements! Trading Cards! Badge! Emoticon! Profile Background added! 🍩✨If you’ve already cleared the game, dive back in and collect them all✨And right now, CONERU Summer Sale is ‑20%!Recommend it to your friends and share your date memories🍩✨We’re delighted so many players enjoy dating Coneru!Our director reads every review and Community Hub post.The dev team will keep polishing the game for the best possible experience!Thank you for supporting “CONERU -DIMENSION GIRL-”!