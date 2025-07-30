Hello everyone!

We have some exciting news to share!

July 31st marks the 1st anniversary of Minds Beneath Us's release! Thank you all for your support and love over the past year.

To celebrate, we're not only offering the lowest discount ever, hoping more players will give this game a try—we've also added a new extended ending to make the story feel more complete! Existing players can experience it simply by updating the game.

Additionally, we're sharing official in-game screenshots for you to collect and share! (Heads up: Some screenshots contain spoilers!)

Download screenshots here: Click me!

And that's not all! We'd also like to take this opportunity to give you a sneak peek at our upcoming new project! Set in the same universe as Minds Beneath Us, this new game will continue our story-driven approach while introducing more gameplay depth. Follow us on X and Facebook for previews and updates!

Stay tuned for more—and thank you again for being part of this journey!