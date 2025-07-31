 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Marvel Rivals Grounded 2 WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers SUPERVIVE Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 July 2025 Build 19417138 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:46:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello fellow neighbours!

We're happy to announce that Love In Tiny Spaces is officially out on Steam!

CALLING PRESS & CONTENT CREATORS!

If you love sneaking around in cute games then you should give this game a shot~ For media inquiries, interview requests, or review codes, please contact: hello@battle-brew.com

If you're content creator making content or streaming our game, feel free to tag us at our socials:

Twitter Bluesky Instagram Tiktok Youtube

FUTURE PLANS

We'll be focusing on some Quality of Life features in the upcoming weeks and fixing any bugs that may have popped up. If you encounter them please fill them up here!

Love In Tiny Spaces Bug Report Form

With Love,

BattleBrew Productions

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link