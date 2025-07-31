Hello fellow neighbours!

We're happy to announce that Love In Tiny Spaces is officially out on Steam!

CALLING PRESS & CONTENT CREATORS!

If you love sneaking around in cute games then you should give this game a shot~ For media inquiries, interview requests, or review codes, please contact: hello@battle-brew.com

If you're content creator making content or streaming our game, feel free to tag us at our socials:

Twitter Bluesky Instagram Tiktok Youtube

FUTURE PLANS

We'll be focusing on some Quality of Life features in the upcoming weeks and fixing any bugs that may have popped up. If you encounter them please fill them up here!

Love In Tiny Spaces Bug Report Form

With Love,

BattleBrew Productions