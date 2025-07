1.0.2 Shaaman Too Good (and moar)

Overview

This patch focuses on balancing the game and fixing some minor bugs. Hopefully it speeds up the game a bit, improves the difficulty curve, and stops the Shaaman for getting over 700% tower damage buff!

We also made significant progress in squashing bugs related to earning progression of XP, Badges, and star progression.

For more details, you can read the full patch notes