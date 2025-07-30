 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19417021 Edited 30 July 2025 – 16:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ Major New Feature


• Auto Buy for items
• A new toggle on item cards labeled Auto Buy
• If enabled and you have enough money, the item is purchased automatically
• Works only for items, not weapons
• Should help shorten end-game shop phases significantly

🆕 New Duo

• Brioche & Gluttony
• A new deadly combo joins the roster
• Try them out and let us know how far your stomach can carry you

🖱️ UI Changes


• Added a text animation when transitioning from the Main Menu to Character Selection

🐛 Fixes


• Fixed the image for Fire Punch
- It was showing the wrong icon

🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!

