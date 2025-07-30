⚙️ Major New Feature
• Auto Buy for items
• A new toggle on item cards labeled Auto Buy
• If enabled and you have enough money, the item is purchased automatically
• Works only for items, not weapons
• Should help shorten end-game shop phases significantly
🆕 New Duo• Brioche & Gluttony
• A new deadly combo joins the roster
• Try them out and let us know how far your stomach can carry you
🖱️ UI Changes
• Added a text animation when transitioning from the Main Menu to Character Selection
🐛 Fixes
• Fixed the image for Fire Punch
- It was showing the wrong icon
🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!
