⚙️ Major New Feature

• Auto Buy for items

• A new toggle on item cards labeled Auto Buy

• If enabled and you have enough money, the item is purchased automatically

• Works only for items, not weapons

• Should help shorten end-game shop phases significantly



🆕 New Duo • Brioche & Gluttony

• A new deadly combo joins the roster

• Try them out and let us know how far your stomach can carry you



🖱️ UI Changes

• Added a text animation when transitioning from the Main Menu to Character Selection



🐛 Fixes

• Fixed the image for Fire Punch

- It was showing the wrong icon



🥕🩸 Happy killing vegetables!

