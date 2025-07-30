[0.7.10rc1] - 30.07.2025These are the patch notes for the demo. They don't mention any new stuff and mostly repeat what was already mentioned in playtest patch notes for 0,7.10aX.
Added- new Prologue TestRun selection window;
- run Victory music;
- new animations for the level start and reboot;
- Morning Call(aspect) (Remote reach anywhere on the 1st activation);
- challenges (work in progress, available through the console only, press ` to open the console then type run.start_ch);
- new Signal Beacon interlude level on Stage 11 (refresh Beacons to gain permanent Link);
- new icons and placements for status effects;
Changed- Nullifier(core) rework. Exhaust only the activated node;
- Chip (core) now loses strength when Cookies node gets transformed;
- Codegate(node) rework. Protected removed, "Lose X Link" added to [Exhaust]/[Transform] triggers;
- Master Key(node). Base version Express and Limit added;
- Tapped line (aspect) reworked. "Whenever you gain Callbacks - drop that much Trace. Whenever you spend Callbacks - add that much Trace."
- Stuck Button(node) changed to "Reboot 2/3 times";
- System Update(node) Express added (+ force Complete turn on the base version).
- Stack Overflow (aspect) changed to: "[Data Overflow X]: Drop X Trace and lose X Callbacks.";
- Freemium(node) changed: (60 cred, -3 Link) to (50 cred, -2 Link);
- Network password(node) rework. (Singleton. Restore 2/3 Link. No data gain);
- Code Optimization+, Call to Action+ and Overclocking+ all changed to base + Multiuse(2);
- Flash (node) reworked. (hide adjacent, reveal up to 2/3 away);
- starting credits increased to 50;
- item shop prices lowered to 25;
- Ayrton(core) no longer restores check points upon death;
Removed- Voice recognition temporarily disabled;
Fixed- Secret Dossier+(node) fix;
- Lighthouse+, Fire Extinguisher+ and Wire Burn+ bugs;
- Moving into a hidden node (with Compass) will now reveal the node for a brief moment;
- something something sound compression and stuff;
---------------------------------------------------
[0.7.10a13] - PLAYTEST
Added- Run victory music theme;
Fixed
- several status effects visual bugs;
[0.7.10a11 and 0.7.10a12] - PLAYTEST
Added- visual effect on reboot (+wave spawns from the activation);
Fixed- Mnemonics fix;
[0.7.10a10] - PLAYTEST
Added- new animations (wip) for a reboot and the level start;
Changed- Master Key(node). Base version Express and Limit added;
- Camera flash (node) changed to: "Hide adjacent nodes, then reveal all nodes up to 2 spaces away."
- Tapped line (aspect) reworked. "Whenever you gain Callbacks - drop that much Trace. Whenever you spend Callbacks - add that much Trace."
- Stack Overflow (aspect) changed to: "[Data Overflow X]: Drop X Trace and lose X Callbacks.";
- Stuck Button(node) changed to "Reboot 2/3 times";
- System Update(node) Express added (+ force Complete turn on the base version).
Fixed- Dylan and Nebula nerfs;
- 2 Codegates levels in one run;
Changed files in this update