[0.7.10rc1] - 30.07.2025 These are the patch notes for the demo. They don't mention any new stuff and mostly repeat what was already mentioned in playtest patch notes for 0,7.10aX.



Added - new Prologue TestRun selection window;

- run Victory music;

- new animations for the level start and reboot;

- Morning Call(aspect) (Remote reach anywhere on the 1st activation);

- challenges (work in progress, available through the console only, press ` to open the console then type run.start_ch);

- new Signal Beacon interlude level on Stage 11 (refresh Beacons to gain permanent Link);

- new icons and placements for status effects;



Changed - Nullifier(core) rework. Exhaust only the activated node;

- Chip (core) now loses strength when Cookies node gets transformed;

- Codegate(node) rework. Protected removed, "Lose X Link" added to [Exhaust]/[Transform] triggers;

- Master Key(node). Base version Express and Limit added;

- Tapped line (aspect) reworked. "Whenever you gain Callbacks - drop that much Trace. Whenever you spend Callbacks - add that much Trace."

- Stuck Button(node) changed to "Reboot 2/3 times";

- System Update(node) Express added (+ force Complete turn on the base version).

- Stack Overflow (aspect) changed to: "[Data Overflow X]: Drop X Trace and lose X Callbacks.";

- Freemium(node) changed: (60 cred, -3 Link) to (50 cred, -2 Link);

- Network password(node) rework. (Singleton. Restore 2/3 Link. No data gain);

- Code Optimization+, Call to Action+ and Overclocking+ all changed to base + Multiuse(2);

- Flash (node) reworked. (hide adjacent, reveal up to 2/3 away);

- starting credits increased to 50;

- item shop prices lowered to 25;

- Ayrton(core) no longer restores check points upon death;



Removed - Voice recognition temporarily disabled;



Fixed - Secret Dossier+(node) fix;

- Lighthouse+, Fire Extinguisher+ and Wire Burn+ bugs;

- Moving into a hidden node (with Compass) will now reveal the node for a brief moment;

- something something sound compression and stuff;



[0.7.10a13] - PLAYTEST Added - Run victory music theme;



[0.7.10a11 and 0.7.10a12] - PLAYTEST Added - visual effect on reboot (+wave spawns from the activation);



[0.7.10a10] - PLAYTEST

