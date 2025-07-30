 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19416960 Edited 30 July 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Game Mode: Architect
  • New Mob: Parrot
  • New Items: Shears, Clay Ball
  • New World Setting: Difficulty (Peaceful, Easy, Normal, Hard)
  • New World Setting: Disable Mob Spawning (Creative & Architect Modes)
  • Added Sound Indicator When Losing Breath Points
  • Increased Max Render Distance
  • Increased Camera Turn Speed in Smooth Mode
  • Improved Campfire Smoke Visuals
  • Added Animation Variants for Pandas
  • Improved Coordinate Display
  • Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations
  • Feature Request Board: Join Our Canny to Leave Feedback
  • Discord Server: Join Our Discord to Chat, Share Feedback, and Help Shape the Game’s Future
  • YouTube Channel: Check Out Our YouTube Channel for Tutorials and Update Videos
  • All Links Can Be Found on Our Website!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2943621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link