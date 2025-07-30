- New Game Mode: Architect
- New Mob: Parrot
- New Items: Shears, Clay Ball
- New World Setting: Difficulty (Peaceful, Easy, Normal, Hard)
- New World Setting: Disable Mob Spawning (Creative & Architect Modes)
- Added Sound Indicator When Losing Breath Points
- Increased Max Render Distance
- Increased Camera Turn Speed in Smooth Mode
- Improved Campfire Smoke Visuals
- Added Animation Variants for Pandas
- Improved Coordinate Display
- Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations
- Feature Request Board: Join Our Canny to Leave Feedback
- Discord Server: Join Our Discord to Chat, Share Feedback, and Help Shape the Game’s Future
- YouTube Channel: Check Out Our YouTube Channel for Tutorials and Update Videos
- All Links Can Be Found on Our Website!
Update 0.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2943621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update