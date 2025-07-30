Improvements:
- Improved multiplayer match stability
Balance:
Joan of Arc:
All allied Soldiers on the battlefield gain +(1/1/1/1/1)/+(0/0/1/1/2). Add a random Soldier with the lowest cost from your deck to your hand, then shuffle it. Until the end of this turn, all allied Soldiers on the battlefield ignore all effects/statuses/abilities that prevent them from attacking
conditions:
2 or more allied Soldiers on the battlefield
1 or more Soldiers in your deck
Turn 3 or later
Golden Spider:
Level 1: 4/1 Poison 4, Discard 2, Trap 1
Level 2: 4/2 Poison 4, Discard 2, Trap 1
Level 3: 4/2 Poison 5, Discard 2, Trap 1
Level 4: 4/2 Poison 5, Discard 2, Trap 2
Level 5: 4/2 Poison 5, Discard 2, Trap 3
Arachnid Kingdom:
The next 3 turns, until the end of your opponent's turn, whenever an opponent's creature enters the battlefield, that creature takes -6/-0 (This Spell does not stack with other Arachnid Kingdom)
Fixes:
- Fixed multiplayer league wrong rank displayed on score notification UI (it was only an UI issue)
- Fixed potential issue that could cause a stuck “wait for opponent…” message without any response
- Fixed progress bar value on Multiplayer League mode UI
- Fixed wrong rank displayed on multiplayer league mode UI
- Fixed Nature's Redemption spell not work as expected
Changed files in this update