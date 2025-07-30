- Fullscreen is now triggered on startup, rather than during main menu initialisation
- Fullscreen toggle hotkey now affects options menu setting
- Menus no longer block Alt+Enter fullscreen toggle hotkey
- Menu background is now reset to default when exiting campaign menu if hovered world is locked
v1.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update