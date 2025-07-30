 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19416875 Edited 30 July 2025 – 16:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fullscreen is now triggered on startup, rather than during main menu initialisation
  • Fullscreen toggle hotkey now affects options menu setting
  • Menus no longer block Alt+Enter fullscreen toggle hotkey
  • Menu background is now reset to default when exiting campaign menu if hovered world is locked

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
