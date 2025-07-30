A big FUN Update!



- You can no longer reroll ranked levels if you restart the game. Ranked level options reset only if you play (win/lose) a ranked game, or wait until reset at 5am +2 GMT.



- Ranked seasons are automated. Seasons change every 30 days, there are rewards you can unlock if you reach new highest rank, and seasonal rewards at the end of the season. These can be found in the leaderboard.



- Seerster ($3000 cost unit) is now reworked slightly so it also buffs your existent units, as well as the ones you build after it.



- smaller bugfixes like: some units like sniper having too much pierce in skylands map.



(there might be a bug where the dailies don't reset, keep an eye out and let me know if this happens! hopefully I'm wrong)



I hope you guys enjoy! New updates coming soon. I'll continue working on the campaign and rework the tutorial also slightly. Then I'll move onto making some ranked changes if it needs changes.



- Docrage