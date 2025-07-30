 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19416650 Edited 30 July 2025 – 16:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Squash/golf options for socializing now available for all potential contacts, not just current business partners
- [BUG FIX] Large video game contract was referring to the name of the large cardboard contract
- [BUG FIX] Large video game contract was missing unlock requirements
- [BUG FIX] Some contracts were in the incorrect order causing some sub-optimal list displays

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2532492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link