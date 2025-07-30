- Fixed a bug that let a Gazer run away like a punk
- Rebalanced Melodium Mortis hit rate
- Fixed a bug that played the incorrect battle theme after completing Azure Kingdom
- Fixed a collision issue in Crystal Mines
- Updated Fallen Stars to trigger automatically rather than when engaged
- Fixed visual glitch in the Black Hills
- Changed tonic and aether animations to be consistent with descriptions
- Balance adjustments
Version 2.4
