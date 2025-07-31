Lunaraxia: Magpie Sings of the World's End
Hello.
This is DAID Games, the developer of The Pair Annihilation.
A lot of time has passed since the last update.
Before we get into all that, we are currently working on a new game.
Personally, there were many aspects of The Pair Annihilation's development that I found disappointing,
but I am cautiously confident that this new game will be something you will truly enjoy.
I haven't played The Pair Annihilation in a while, but I recently played it again.
Fortunately, enjoyable.
I also found a few things that could be improved upon while developing the current game.
It may take a little time,
but I will come back with updates on Steam Deck compatibility and other improvements.
Thank you always.
