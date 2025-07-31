 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19416539 Edited 31 July 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Lunaraxia: Magpie Sings of the World's End

Hello.

This is DAID Games, the developer of The Pair Annihilation.

A lot of time has passed since the last update.

Before we get into all that, we are currently working on a new game.

Personally, there were many aspects of The Pair Annihilation's development that I found disappointing,

but I am cautiously confident that this new game will be something you will truly enjoy.

I haven't played The Pair Annihilation in a while, but I recently played it again.

Fortunately, enjoyable.

I also found a few things that could be improved upon while developing the current game.

It may take a little time,

but I will come back with updates on Steam Deck compatibility and other improvements.

Thank you always.

