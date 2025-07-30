 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

All survivor skins have been redesigned to better suit the apocalyptic environment. We hope you enjoy!

We will continue to update the game and improve the experience. Thank you for your support and patience!

Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2985911
  • Loading history…
