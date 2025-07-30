This update brings a major refresh to gameplay systems, accessibility tools, and visual fidelity — all based on community feedback. Below is a full breakdown of what’s new and improved.
Major Features & Overhauls
Multi-Bin Confiscation System
Engaging, Simulation, and Custom game modes now use a categorized multi-bin system for confiscation:
- Four bin types: Flammable / Fire Risk, Chemical / Toxic, Weapons / Sharp Objects, and Organic Waste
- Items with multiple traits (e.g., spray paint) can go in either relevant bin
- Incorrect sorting now results in a penalty (subject to tuning)
- Each bin includes an info board with visual examples
- Bins move as one in build mode
- The small build-mode bin is disabled in these difficulties for now
Fresh Food Category Overhaul
The former "Fruits and Vegetables" category is now Fresh Food, and includes:
- Meat, fish, dairy, sandwiches, and of course, fruits and vegetables
- New 3D models added (more coming soon)
Build Mode Improvements
- Large objects now use grid-snapping (no more clunky physics)
- Small cosmetic items still use physics-based placement
- You can now move the mail bin
Work Room View & Graphics Options
- Your work room now features windows and a full view of the airport tarmac
- Aircraft will occasionally take off and land outside
- New options to disable the outside view or just its shadows (for performance)
Accessibility & Gameplay Options
Bag Helper (New Accessibility Option)
- Makes bags translucent when opened
- Allows you to see and click through the interior more easily
Timer Controls
- Option to fully disable the in-game timer
- Timer now ticks at half-speed while editing your dog
- You’ll now receive a warning if selecting a timed game mode
Balance Changes
- Increased overall cigarette frequency
- "No Smoking" career task reduced from 10 flagged cigarettes to 5
- Reworded prohibited item frequency descriptions on difficulty select screen
Fixes & Improvements
- Alcohol bottles now appear more consistently in x-ray view
- Increased pill container collider size to prevent them falling into tables
- Fixed bug that prevented build mode controls from displaying
- Fixed bug that stopped zooming out when holding an object
- Fixed multiple orientation bugs during object pickup
- Fixed bug that allowed some luggage to be scanned
- Fixed fidget spinner spinning on the wrong axis
- Fixed bug where firearm permits occasionally didn’t show serial numbers
- Fixed “More Passengers” event selecting incorrect values
- Fixed Russian language formatting issue
- Fixed a typo in the promotion UI
- Added missing info to the Pilot Duck unlock
Additional Changes
- Added SFX volume slider for outside aircraft
- Added a toggle to hide UI on the x-ray screen
- Added a new developer console for diagnostics (Numpad Enter)
- Upgraded to Unity 6000.0.53f1 — shadows should now appear sharper and more stable
- Added a rubber duck easter egg (shhh)
- Custom passengers have been updated
Side Note:
Due to limited willing beta testers on a large update, new bugs may be present, but I will do my absolute best to get any issues ironed out as soon as possible!
Craig.
