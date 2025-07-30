 Skip to content
Major 30 July 2025 Build 19416442 Edited 30 July 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings a major refresh to gameplay systems, accessibility tools, and visual fidelity — all based on community feedback. Below is a full breakdown of what’s new and improved.


Major Features & Overhauls


Multi-Bin Confiscation System
Engaging, Simulation, and Custom game modes now use a categorized multi-bin system for confiscation:

  • Four bin types: Flammable / Fire Risk, Chemical / Toxic, Weapons / Sharp Objects, and Organic Waste
  • Items with multiple traits (e.g., spray paint) can go in either relevant bin
  • Incorrect sorting now results in a penalty (subject to tuning)
  • Each bin includes an info board with visual examples
  • Bins move as one in build mode
  • The small build-mode bin is disabled in these difficulties for now


Fresh Food Category Overhaul
The former "Fruits and Vegetables" category is now Fresh Food, and includes:

  • Meat, fish, dairy, sandwiches, and of course, fruits and vegetables
  • New 3D models added (more coming soon)


Build Mode Improvements

  • Large objects now use grid-snapping (no more clunky physics)
  • Small cosmetic items still use physics-based placement
  • You can now move the mail bin


Work Room View & Graphics Options

  • Your work room now features windows and a full view of the airport tarmac
  • Aircraft will occasionally take off and land outside
  • New options to disable the outside view or just its shadows (for performance)


Accessibility & Gameplay Options


Bag Helper (New Accessibility Option)

  • Makes bags translucent when opened
  • Allows you to see and click through the interior more easily


Timer Controls

  • Option to fully disable the in-game timer
  • Timer now ticks at half-speed while editing your dog
  • You’ll now receive a warning if selecting a timed game mode


Balance Changes


  • Increased overall cigarette frequency
  • "No Smoking" career task reduced from 10 flagged cigarettes to 5
  • Reworded prohibited item frequency descriptions on difficulty select screen



Fixes & Improvements


  • Alcohol bottles now appear more consistently in x-ray view
  • Increased pill container collider size to prevent them falling into tables
  • Fixed bug that prevented build mode controls from displaying
  • Fixed bug that stopped zooming out when holding an object
  • Fixed multiple orientation bugs during object pickup
  • Fixed bug that allowed some luggage to be scanned
  • Fixed fidget spinner spinning on the wrong axis
  • Fixed bug where firearm permits occasionally didn’t show serial numbers
  • Fixed “More Passengers” event selecting incorrect values
  • Fixed Russian language formatting issue
  • Fixed a typo in the promotion UI
  • Added missing info to the Pilot Duck unlock


Additional Changes


  • Added SFX volume slider for outside aircraft
  • Added a toggle to hide UI on the x-ray screen
  • Added a new developer console for diagnostics (Numpad Enter)
  • Upgraded to Unity 6000.0.53f1 — shadows should now appear sharper and more stable
  • Added a rubber duck easter egg (shhh)
  • Custom passengers have been updated


Side Note:
Due to limited willing beta testers on a large update, new bugs may be present, but I will do my absolute best to get any issues ironed out as soon as possible!

Craig.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3079972
