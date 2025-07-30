This update brings a major refresh to gameplay systems, accessibility tools, and visual fidelity — all based on community feedback. Below is a full breakdown of what’s new and improved.

Major Features & Overhauls

Four bin types: Flammable / Fire Risk , Chemical / Toxic , Weapons / Sharp Objects , and Organic Waste



, , , and Items with multiple traits (e.g., spray paint) can go in either relevant bin



Incorrect sorting now results in a penalty (subject to tuning)



Each bin includes an info board with visual examples



Bins move as one in build mode



The small build-mode bin is disabled in these difficulties for now



Meat, fish, dairy, sandwiches, and of course, fruits and vegetables



New 3D models added (more coming soon)



Large objects now use grid-snapping (no more clunky physics)



Small cosmetic items still use physics-based placement



You can now move the mail bin



Your work room now features windows and a full view of the airport tarmac



Aircraft will occasionally take off and land outside



New options to disable the outside view or just its shadows (for performance)



Accessibility & Gameplay Options

Makes bags translucent when opened



Allows you to see and click through the interior more easily



Option to fully disable the in-game timer



Timer now ticks at half-speed while editing your dog



You’ll now receive a warning if selecting a timed game mode



Balance Changes

Increased overall cigarette frequency



"No Smoking" career task reduced from 10 flagged cigarettes to 5



Reworded prohibited item frequency descriptions on difficulty select screen



Fixes & Improvements

Alcohol bottles now appear more consistently in x-ray view



Increased pill container collider size to prevent them falling into tables



Fixed bug that prevented build mode controls from displaying



Fixed bug that stopped zooming out when holding an object



Fixed multiple orientation bugs during object pickup



Fixed bug that allowed some luggage to be scanned



Fixed fidget spinner spinning on the wrong axis



Fixed bug where firearm permits occasionally didn’t show serial numbers



Fixed “More Passengers” event selecting incorrect values



Fixed Russian language formatting issue



Fixed a typo in the promotion UI



Added missing info to the Pilot Duck unlock



Additional Changes

Added SFX volume slider for outside aircraft



Added a toggle to hide UI on the x-ray screen



Added a new developer console for diagnostics ( Numpad Enter )



) Upgraded to Unity 6000.0.53f1 — shadows should now appear sharper and more stable



Added a rubber duck easter egg (shhh)



Custom passengers have been updated



Engaging, Simulation, and Custom game modes now use a categorized multi-bin system for confiscation:The former "Fruits and Vegetables" category is now, and includes:Side Note:Due to limited willing beta testers on a large update, new bugs may be present, but I will do my absolute best to get any issues ironed out as soon as possible!Craig.