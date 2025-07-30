 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Hello. It has been a while since the last patch. Time flies when you get a new job and a new baby, so forgive me for the delay. Or don't. Just do whatever you feel is right.

Here are the changes.

Bugs

  • Fixed gamepad display for the tutorial to show the correct options button icon.

  • Fixed bugs with some of the enemies incorrectly displaying keyboard keys instead of gamepad buttons when playing with a gamepad.

  • Fixed bugs with some enemies not getting shot with the correct button press.

Balance

  • Changed how the spawn rate difficulty option works. It should be much more noticeable when you change the spawn rate, and the game can generally be made much easier for new players by setting this to slower speeds.

  • Reduced the possible number of keys that could appear over the head of some enemies for both gamepad and keyboard input modes.

Other

  • Changed the Discord link to my new Discord url.

