Changelogs:
Level 6: Race for Key:
New level!
Race for a key on a beach map against 11 GDkids.
New and improved driving mechanics, including (but not limited) to: nitro, cinematic cam, improved general driving controls etc
Level 3: Destroy GD land:
Fixed a bug where the timer doesnt show up when you select speedrun difficulty
GDmods
Added death sounds to GDmods and its variants.
Menus
Added "are you sure?" panels for each time you want to restart/exit a level/map.
Steam
Added references to level 6 to the store page.
Changed files in this update