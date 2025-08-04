 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 4 August 2025 Build 19416380 Edited 4 August 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelogs:

Level 6: Race for Key:

  • New level!

  • Race for a key on a beach map against 11 GDkids.

  • New and improved driving mechanics, including (but not limited) to: nitro, cinematic cam, improved general driving controls etc

Level 3: Destroy GD land:

  • Fixed a bug where the timer doesnt show up when you select speedrun difficulty

GDmods

  • Added death sounds to GDmods and its variants.

Menus

  • Added "are you sure?" panels for each time you want to restart/exit a level/map.

Steam

  • Added references to level 6 to the store page.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3095011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link