30 July 2025 Build 19416369 Edited 30 July 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily.

- Fallback check to respawn Intel if it ceases to exist for some reason.
- Fix for Intel disappearing if held during a relocation.
- Admin names will appear yellow in chat.
- Server settings + blacklist ini files are automatically reloaded periodically.
- Server name added to HUD (top right).

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
