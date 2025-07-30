- Fix crash regression when adding a 'Specific' automation upgrade item.
- Fix auto add ships feature to add ships if you manually built at least one building of the corresponding factory.
- Fix military tab bug where adding a militia didn't show that it was added in some situations.
- Fix bug where removing all militia with the red X would inadvertently refund your farms.
- Fix bug where offline calculations could rarely run more than they should, and even get in an infinite loop.
- Fix bug that was making it harder to click the plus/minus buttons on military tab because the ship name tooltip was getting in the way.
- Android: Upgrade to target Android SDK 35, as will be required soon by Google. Upgrade Java 11->17 and gradle 4.2.2->8.1.4 to match.
- Android: Fix issue that was making the install / download size bigger than it needed to be.
0.20.1.0 - Various Bugfixes
