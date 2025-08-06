GAME SPEED CONTROLS

We added control buttons at the top of the screen to adjust game speed during play. The default speed is 1x, but you may adjust between 0.1x (lowest setting) to 10x (highest setting).

The slower game speeds are useful when you are searching for a particular treatment or just need time to think while navigating through patient details. (You may still Pause the game from the nurses' station screen, but pausing does not allow you to examine the patients.)

The faster game speeds can be useful to speed things along when you are waiting for test results or a change in vitals but also want to review patient details while waiting.

The Pass Time feature is still available from the nurses' station, and it passes time based on your current game speed setting. If you Pass Time while game speed is set low, time passing goes slow. If you Pass Time while game speed is high, it moves faster. In both cases you can adjust the speed controls from this screen and any other screen during the scenario.

GAME SETTINGS

We added a "Fewer Distractors" checkbox under Game Settings. The default is off, but by selecting this option fewer interruptions and distractions will occur during play. (Sometimes you just want to stay focused and not be bothered by that loud TV or wandering person.)

ADDITIONAL PORTRAITS

We added over a dozen patient portraits to the game. To confess, we originally did not have enough portraits for all of the patients, so we used duplicate portraits for some of them. By adding these new portraits, we set that right.

FINDINGS DISPLAY AND DATA PASS

Many of the lab findings were displaying across multiple lines rather than single lines, which made them difficult to read. They should display better now. We also took an editing pass through the data, looking to correct mistakes or oversights. For example, we found one temperature trigger that had Fahrenheit degree values instead of Celsius. (Good thing we weren't baking something at that temperature.) Anyway, as with any game that is heavily data-driven, there may still be a lurking error. If you find something that seems amiss, we welcome your feedback.