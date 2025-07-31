Dear players, it's been a long time since we last met. I'm Quge. You may have noticed that the game has suddenly started to update again recently. Yes, I'm back.

In the first half of the year, due to the reasons of the publisher (running away), the game was unable to participate in the activities and enjoy discounts. Therefore, I temporarily decided to suspend the game's updates.

After a period of negotiation, fortunately, I eventually revoked the game's access rights and they completely withdrew from the game's operation. From now on, it will be managed solely by me.

This has given me great confidence and room for growth. Thank you to all the players for your continuous support and attention. Let's witness the development of this game together in the future!

Perhaps you have noticed: The game store page now features a new DLC (Dungeon Crawl Classics) and OST (Original Soundtrack).

I'm very sorry. I have directly separated out some of the original adventure gameplay content and made it into a DLC. Due to the rising cost of living, my wallet is not able to cover the expenses. Therefore, I have to find ways to earn additional income to ensure the continuation of development. This is why I started the development of a new small game in the first half of the year. I will do my best to pursue my dream because I love indie games and I also hope to share them with more people.

During this period of silence, a lot has happened. My mindset has also undergone a significant transformation. I have many thoughts that I want to share with you all, but at this moment, I don't know what to say. So, let's just go back to the game update. Let's see what changes the game has made!

(By the way, since the past six months have not been discounted, we will offer a 30% discount in early August. We will also continue to offer discounts in the following months. If you haven't purchased yet or want to buy DLC (additional content) and other expansions, you can look forward to it.)

Update

A new search box for the technology tree has been added, making it easier for players to search for corresponding buildings and nodes. New Fungal Carpet (Revised Magic Carpet): Similar to a carpet, but it will grow automatically. Optimize shallow marine communities: Remove some seaweeds and enrich the ecological features of the waters near the islands (such as decayed soil mangroves, glacial icebergs, etc.) New floating debris: More floating debris has been continuously generated near the initial vessels. New addition: Add some tumbleweed to the sandy islands, thereby providing more access for sea grass growth. New status message: Warning of insufficient lighting on the ship, such as torches or campfires (within the last ten days) New status message: Warning that the ship lacks landing equipment. Fix the abnormality where the transaction can still be made by clicking the button on the right side after killing the wandering merchant. Fix the issue where the Holy Nest cannot drop the Holy Nest Crystal, which causes abnormal process blocking. Fixing the hydroponic box will cause the pipes to continuously fill with water, resulting in an abnormal situation where the subsequent buildings do not receive water. Fix the annoying skill issues that occur with characters in the adventure mode. Optimize nautical chart markings: Display pointers, while optimizing icons Optimize the quest sub-task prompt panel: Display rewards Optimize construction tutorial Optimize pipeline view: Display all electrical or plumbing structures, similar to the login panel, allowing for priority modification and page-based display. Optimize the generation of a few sets of decorative items near the skeletons' boss, fish bones' boss, and pearls' boss. Optimize seabirds: When landing on the water, there is a chance to drop seeds. Optimize the fleet log panel: Place the food table and the building table in one row. Optimize the tooltip for the skill panel upper limit button: Inform players that they can use the cleansing breakthrough. Optimize the UI for the seabed and space environments regarding astronaut information: Add prompts for unlocking qualification skills Optimize the underwater UI: Change the depth to green text for buttons, add unlock prompts (required exploration buildings), the same applies to space, unify the maximum pressure value and depth. Optimization tutorial box: If the button group is opened prematurely and then the specified button is clicked, it will cause the subsequent button guidance to be hidden abnormally. This issue has been fixed. Adjust the upper limits of certain attributes for the character: maximum speed, maximum upgrade attribute limit (otherwise, the character's attributes will keep increasing but it will be difficult to maintain them) After adjusting the total number of deaths and clicking "Rebuild Fleet", there will be a black screen transition effect. Adjustment mode command and construction shortcut keys Removing the stools and ordinary tables: Not very meaningful. Adjust the "Wiki" button ↓

Artistic optimization

Fur, insect wings, grinding bowl, fisherman's hut, ice boss, etc.