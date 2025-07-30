 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19416143
Update notes via Steam Community
- Joining a match after its begun or after disconnecting from said game should now work fine.
- Creating a new match / lobby should also work fine now
- There are some UI Update issues I am aware of ie scoreboard might not update correctly for late joiners but that should be all. Please let me know if you experience any issues

Depot 3736511
