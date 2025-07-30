- Joining a match after its begun or after disconnecting from said game should now work fine.
- Creating a new match / lobby should also work fine now
- There are some UI Update issues I am aware of ie scoreboard might not update correctly for late joiners but that should be all. Please let me know if you experience any issues
Late Joiners Update!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update