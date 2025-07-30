Thank you for waiting. 💦

You can now play in Hard Mode dungeons beyond level 1000, as the maximum level has been raised.

From level 1000 onward, dungeon monsters gain individual abilities, and these abilities grow stronger as their level increases.

Only Hard Mode allows play beyond level 1000. Disabling Hard Mode will return the cap to level 1000.

Equipment above level 1000 now grants greater main stat bonuses when enhanced.

Higher-level and highly-enhanced gear will now yield significantly stronger stats.

From +0 to +10, the enhancement method remains unchanged, but from +10 onward, failing an enhancement has a 50% chance to damage the gear.

Damaged gear can still be equipped and used but cannot be enhanced further.

If you succeed despite this risk, the gear gains even greater main stats.

Certain stats now have a maximum cap.

As dungeon and monster levels increase, rewards and equipment stats have also scaled up, so this change was necessary.

If a stat appears in orange in the Adventurer Stats UI, it means that stat has reached its maximum.

Settlement Stones have been added to the right side of town.

Currently, only the Left and Middle Settlement Stones are usable.

The Left Settlement Stone strengthens guard abilities used in defense battles against bandits

(for example, Spearmen may gain increased range, Swordsmen may gain chances to ignore or reflect damage).

The Middle Settlement Stone randomly increases the level of one Adventurer Tactic each time it is enhanced.

Settlement Stones gain one ability per enhancement. If enhancement fails, the stone can still be placed but will be damaged and cannot be enhanced further.

(The Right Settlement Stone will become functional in a future update 💦)

With the level cap lifted and higher levels available in Hard Mode, I am concerned the game may feel too difficult for some players. 😥

Please share any requests or issues, and I will respond as soon as possible.

Thank you to everyone who has purchased the game. 🥰