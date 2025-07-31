 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19416092 Edited 31 July 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎬 Welcome to Build 29

This patch brings a refreshed UI, a redesigned film reel, and new tutorials to help players get started faster. Plus, a few genre-themed music tracks to round things out.

🎬 Patch Notes


New UI Design


Card Overhaul: Clearer distinction between card types (Tropes, Crew, Leads, Characters) and genres. Bigger visuals for easier stat reading, plus updated rarity visuals and genre icons.



Unit Updates: Enhanced unit frames and a sleeker narrative meter for leads.



Brand-New Film Reel




  • Completely redesigned film reel with new UI, functionality, and animations; now styled like a movie editor’s timeline.
  • Actions are clearly color-coded for player vs opponent, with improved clarity on action order and cancellations.
  • New Preview Feature: Hover over a reel frame to preview the action or card before it's played.


General UI Improvements

Refreshed visuals for lead buttons, director avatar, and emote icon.

New Tutorials






  • 3 short crash course tutorials introducing core mechanics step by step.
  • Tutorial 1 covers lead characters and win conditions.
  • Tutorials 2 and 3 introduce the attack-dodge-perform mechanics and new film reel system.
  • Each tutorial is themed around a movie genre.
  • Includes movie-poster-style buttons and a poster display before each match.


New Gameplay Music

New music tracks added for Mystery, Comedy, and Drama genres.

✅ We’ve also fixed a pesky issue with guide achievements; they should now track and unlock properly. Thanks Frostt for the report.

🤝 And big news: we’ve officially teamed up with indie.io as our publishing partner! With their support, we’re excited to bring ScreenPlay CCG to a much wider audience.



Lights, camera, update! We can’t wait to hear what you think.[/p]

