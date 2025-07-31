🎬 Welcome to Build 29

🎬 Patch Notes

New UI Design

Brand-New Film Reel

Completely redesigned film reel with new UI, functionality, and animations; now styled like a movie editor’s timeline.



Actions are clearly color-coded for player vs opponent, with improved clarity on action order and cancellations.



New Preview Feature: Hover over a reel frame to preview the action or card before it's played.



General UI Improvements

New Tutorials

3 short crash course tutorials introducing core mechanics step by step.



Tutorial 1 covers lead characters and win conditions.



Tutorials 2 and 3 introduce the attack-dodge-perform mechanics and new film reel system.



Each tutorial is themed around a movie genre.



Includes movie-poster-style buttons and a poster display before each match.



New Gameplay Music

This patch brings a refreshed UI, a redesigned film reel, and new tutorials to help players get started faster. Plus, a few genre-themed music tracks to round things out.Clearer distinction between card types (Tropes, Crew, Leads, Characters) and genres. Bigger visuals for easier stat reading, plus updated rarity visuals and genre icons.Enhanced unit frames and a sleeker narrative meter for leads.Refreshed visuals for lead buttons, director avatar, and emote icon.New music tracks added for Mystery, Comedy, and Drama genres.✅ We’ve also fixed a pesky issue with guide achievements; they should now track and unlock properly. Thanks Frostt for the report.🤝 And big news: we’ve officially teamed up with indie.io as our publishing partner! With their support, we’re excited to bring ScreenPlay CCG to a much wider audience.Lights, camera, update! We can’t wait to hear what you think.[/p]