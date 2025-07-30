 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19416074 Edited 30 July 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🪴 Patch Notes


  • Added ESC as an emergency keybind — hold for 3 seconds to remove the Scope X overlay
  • Fixed an issue where Global Toggle was not working as expected
  • Fixed an issue where Quit Scope X didn’t fully close the app — ALT+F4 now stops the process too
  • Fixed issues with Zoom Setting Sliders not behaving properly
  • Fixed an issue where ESC keypresses weren't triggering keybinds
  • Fixed an issue where Right Mouse Button wasn’t recorded in keybind inputs
  • Added a small animation when right-clicking to clear a keybind in the table
  • Fixed an issue where Controller Support wasn’t initializing correctly
  • Updated UI component for the Color Mode and Language Selector dropdown
  • Added a System Tray Notification when Scope X launches in the background
  • Added UI elements and detection support for PS5 Controllers
    • [*] Keybind popup and table now reflect the correct controller type (Xbox or PS5) based on what you're using


    Thank you again for all your support!
    If you run into any issues or have suggestions for improving Scope X, don’t hesitate to drop by our Discord — we’re active there and always listening to community feedback.

