🪴 Patch Notes

Added ESC as an emergency keybind — hold for 3 seconds to remove the Scope X overlay

Fixed an issue where Global Toggle was not working as expected

Fixed an issue where Quit Scope X didn’t fully close the app — ALT+F4 now stops the process too

Fixed issues with Zoom Setting Sliders not behaving properly

Fixed an issue where ESC keypresses weren't triggering keybinds

Fixed an issue where Right Mouse Button wasn’t recorded in keybind inputs

Added a small animation when right-clicking to clear a keybind in the table

Fixed an issue where Controller Support wasn’t initializing correctly

Updated UI component for the Color Mode and Language Selector dropdown

Added a System Tray Notification when Scope X launches in the background

Added UI elements and detection support for PS5 Controllers

[*] Keybind popup and table now reflect the correct controller type (Xbox or PS5) based on what you're using





Thank you again for all your support!

If you run into any issues or have suggestions for improving Scope X, don’t hesitate to drop by our Discord — we’re active there and always listening to community feedback.



