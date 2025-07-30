 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19415988
Update notes via Steam Community

What a week! A huge THANK YOU to everyone who's played, shared feedback, and supported Diner Bros so far. After a flurry of fixes/updates, I think I've gotten the most urgent fixes out and can now look forward to releasing proper content updates.

Your feedback over the last week has absolutely helped improve the Diner Bros experience:

  • Controls and input fixes

  • Difficulty adjustments

  • Camera view change

  • Bug squashing

Please keep sharing your feedback! It is incredibly helpful.

Launch Discount Ends Tomorrow!

Today's the last day to grab DB2 at the discounted price! Don't miss it!

Contest Reminder

Don't forget to enter our fridge magnet contest! You have 1 more day to enter. All you have to do to enter is post a screenshot on the Discord. So easy! (NA only)

https://discord.gg/Azb8Ee3gSr

