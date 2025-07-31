“VR-Kanojo” Now Available! Experience Zero-Distance Romance
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for waiting!
“VR-Kanojo” is officially available on Steam starting today, July 31, 2025 (Thursday)!
With the support of our crowdfunding backers and after overcoming a delay, the “zero-distance” romance experience we created together with you is finally complete.
Thanks to real-time full lighting, revamped shaders, and a completely redesigned character model, Sakura Yuuhi now feels truly alive—even at 0cm. A heart-pounding experience awaits you, right in front of your eyes.
We’ve also launched the official materials page for VR-Kanojo, intended for streamers and media.
It includes previews and direct download links for key visuals and title logos.
Feel free to use them in your videos, streams, or articles!
▼Official Materials Download Page
https://illumination.co.jp/officialmaterial/
Come experience a zero-distance romance with your dream girlfriend—today.