31 July 2025 Build 19415938 Edited 31 July 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?



Thank you for waiting!
“VR-Kanojo” is officially available on Steam starting today, July 31, 2025 (Thursday)!

With the support of our crowdfunding backers and after overcoming a delay, the “zero-distance” romance experience we created together with you is finally complete.

Thanks to real-time full lighting, revamped shaders, and a completely redesigned character model, Sakura Yuuhi now feels truly alive—even at 0cm. A heart-pounding experience awaits you, right in front of your eyes.







We’ve also launched the official materials page for VR-Kanojo, intended for streamers and media.
It includes previews and direct download links for key visuals and title logos.
Feel free to use them in your videos, streams, or articles!

▼Official Materials Download Page
https://illumination.co.jp/officialmaterial/

Come experience a zero-distance romance with your dream girlfriend—today.
