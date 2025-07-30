1.2 is now live. See changes below.



Features



🌳 Allotments: you can now plot out a personal space for garden residents who you have grown friendly with. Decorate their allotment to their liking and they will begin to grow their own plants and produce.



📦 Fulfil orders: Travelling merchants will now put in orders each day. Fulfil the orders yourself or assign them to residents with allotments. Orders can be big or small, but fulfilling them will guarantee a visit to the garden.



📬 The Pigeon Holes at the Community Centre have been repurposed to help manage allotments and orders, allowing you to assign orders to certain resident allotments.



🍵 Fatigue: Residents assigned work on orders or projects can become fatigued, and will need a cup of tea to recover.



📖 A new scenario for Augustus can be unlocked: Go on a camping trip with Augustus to help him earn his nights away badge, and learn more about being a Park Scout Ranger.



👚 Dyeable clothing: some clothing pieces now have up to three slots which you can customize with dyes made with Caoimhe. Speak to Caoimhe to see if they have clothes with dye slots available to trade.



🌿 Saplings can now be bought from Thom and obtained from allotments.



🌲 New icons and colour coding for plant stage growth to better visualize progress for unlocking mandrakes.



👋 New residents to unlock: Maurice the cauliflower, Erick the beet, and Mattie the fig.



🪑 Range of new furnishings available to decorate the Garden.



Tweaks



+ The circle progress visual no longer appears around wandering mandrakes who have their requirements met (distinguished instead by order and colour).

+ New clearer artwork for the oak sapling.

+ Clearer UI element when moving or combining items in your inventory.

+ Adjusted rarity scaling on some fish.

+ New icon for maverick fish.

+ Skirts now visually map to your garb, rather than behaving like trousers (looked odd on some items).

+ Soil icons now have different colours depending on how rich or how aromatic.



Under the hood



+ Engine has been upgraded for faster loading and smoother gameplay on some systems.



~Louis