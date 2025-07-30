Changelogs #25.07.30

With this patch, we are adding our newest weapon, Heavy Machine Gun (HMG), and making a change to our Team Deathmatch mode, turning it into a (FFA) Deathmatch to allow a small and uneven number of players to enjoy the game without having to “sit” and wait for others. Aside from that, we revisited some existing maps to reduce their gameplay frustrations and made a few other minor adjustments.

Gameplay

Disabled dodges resetting your vertical velocity and using a lower gravity in favour of keeping your existing vertical velocity and using regular gravity, allowing you to jump and dodge instantly for tricks without having to wait for the peak

Game Modes

Team Deathmatch:

Disabled until further notice

Deathmatch:

Added with a limit of 6 players and only a time limit of 15 minutes until we decide on a score limit as well

Animations

Slightly improved left and right walljump animations

Switched to a new forward jump style, adding a side flip to start

Weapons

Heavy Machine Gun (Item: Wildfire)

Added the weapon with placeholder VFX and SFX

LMB has a fire rate of 12 bullets per second, with each dealing 8 damage, with a similar drop off to Swordgun

RMB goes into awakened state as long as you keep holding it, initially doing an explosion attack around you for 12 damage while transforming and then starts to shoot

RMB’s awakened shooting has a fire rate of 16 bullets per second with double the spread on X axis with each dealing 6 damage and pushing enemies back (does not stack)

Bat (Item: Cyclone)

Added trail effect for normal and spin attacks, in addition to a new VFX for the spin attack

Swordgun (Item: Scorpio)

Changed the bullet pattern from a random position of 90-degree slice of a circle to the full circle all around the crosshair

Rifle Cannon (Item: Helios)

Fixed explosions not critting behind a cover (done between patches as a quick server fix, now applying to clients as well)

Broadsword (Item: Durendal / Founder's Sword)

Changed the strong cut to keep the vertical speed on the jump pads

Maps

Outer Space:

Removed the majority of the balcony on top of the goal posts, only leaving a small extension

Switched the goal post to a version without side walls to prevent blocking the entrance without jumping

Adjusted the lighting to be brighter

Ironworks:

Removed the majority of the tiny ledges, which caused inconsistent results on jumps

Made some ramps slide better without getting stuck on corners (Experimental)

Service Point:

Removed the railings from the central area, making it easier to climb out of the bottom with walljumps

Client

Added more weapons to HUB

Changed character shader to exaggerate received lighting

Changed walljump effect (WIP)

Changed some weapon textures to match their designs better, mostly on colours

Changed weapon shaders to match player ones

Note: Dissolve timings have changed as a side effect of this change; we will retime them along with player dissolve at a later date.

Server