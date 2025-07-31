Hello, Bounty Hunters!

We’re rolling out a major balance update!

Shielder:

HP has been increased to 26.

Enhancements：

1. Leap Core——Overclock (3): Add 2 Strength, Overclock (5): Add 2 Strength.

2. Kinetic Core——When any Unit activates, add 1 Power and 1 Strength.

3. Scheme Module——Slot: Blue.

4. High-Pressure Diverter——Slot: White.

5. Beam Core——Tripower: Add 8 Strength.

6. Nuclear Accumulator——Slot: Blue & White.(Upgrade: Orange & Blue & White)

7. Shield Induction——When Shield changes, add 2 Power.

8. Shield Burst Core——Slot: White.

9. Single Star——Slot: White & White.

10. Star Diamond——Slot: Orange & Blue.

11. Recoil Valve——Activate (3): Add 3 Strength. Overclock (3): Reduce cooldown by a turn.

Downgrades：

1. Ignition Device——Overclock (4).

Adjustments:

1. Micro Crystal Core——When loaded Energy Point ≤ 3, the loaded point will be doubled.

2. Pulse Recharger——Activate (3): Generate 2 \[White 6-point] Energy.

Redesign:

1. Fuel Energy Source——When a Fuel is consumed, generate a \[White 7-point] Energy.

2. Fuel Amplifier——Activate (1): Consume a Fuel. When a Fuel is consumed, add 1 Power to all Attack Units.

3. Propulsion Core——When a Fuel is consumed, this Unit loads a \[White 5-point] Energy.

Spacewalker:

Enhancements：

1. Shuriken Shadow Clone——When swapped to an empty position, leave behind a copy of this Unit.

2. Infinite Energy Source Station——Slot: White & White.(Upgrade: Charge -2)

3. Spatial Core——Slot: Blue.(Upgrade: Orange & Blue)

4. Lightning Core——Charge -1.

5. Supercharging Core——At the start of the battle, add 1 Power. At the start of the turn, add 1 Power.

6. Fracture Device——On load, generate X \[Blue 1-point] Energy, where X is equal to the loaded Point, then Destroy self.

Downgrades：

1. Patch Device——Weight: 3.

2. Hexagonal Rotator——Slot: Blue.

3. Magnetic Storm——Slot: Orange & White.

Adjustments:

1. Drive Bomb——Slot: Blue.

2. Equipping Machine——Rarity: Common.

3. Directional Amplifier——Charge (5): Add 3 Power to the Attack Unit in front.

Redesign:

1. Diverter Device——Delete

New Unit——Double Diverter: On load, add Strength equal to twice the point to the Attack Unit behind.(Weight: 1)

2. Crevice Core——Delete

New Unit——Theft Core: When swapped with an Attack Unit, clear all Energy from the swapped Unit and reload it to this Unit.(Weight: 0)

Spectra:

Enhancements：

1. Triburst Device——Use(3): Add 6 Strength to the front Attack Unit.

Downgrades：

1. Multifunctional Rudder——Rarity: Rare. Slot: Orange & Blue.

2. Reassembling Device——Slot: Orange.

Adjustments:

1. Filler Device——Rarity: Common.

Redesign:

1. 4-Pointer——Delete

New Unit——Endurance Pointer: Sum(6): Add a Usage time to all Use Units.

Treasures adjustments：

1. The Art of Thievery——Talent allows you to steal 1 extra item.

2. Drift Tutorial Video——After the 2nd movement each turn, gain 1 Fuel.

Event adjustments:

1. The spawn rate for the Treant Brothers event has been reduced.

2. The spawn rates for the Dagger Spray and Otherworldly Weapons events have been slightly increased.

3. The star-coin requirement for the Power of Attack event has been lowered.

Bug fixes:

1. Fixed a bug in controller mode that prevented swapping two Explosive Grenades.

————————————————————————————————

From the dev team:

This is the first large-scale balance patch since the game officially launched. We’ve made plenty of tweaks to individual parts before, but nothing on this scale.

In this update, we’ve buffed many underperforming parts and reined in some that had become overpowered. We’ve also reworked components whose roles overlapped or whose designs didn’t meet our expectations.

Our goal is to make every component battle-ready and to foster more diverse team compositions.