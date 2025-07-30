 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19415467
Bug Fixes

Scroll Wheel + Key Press together (e.g. crouch and scroll) cause hard crash of game

Note: Bug not reproducible on my end, but a user input validation has been implemented

Where removing an upgrade and then re-adding it later would prevent items from being processed
Where build completion was dismissed by internal inventory check
Reported scaling issues

Inventory Functionality:

Disabled Right Click on Inventory slots
Reduced the time intervals on dragging items
Implemented a craft cancelation method

Inventory UI hints:

Implemented VFX on harvest UI navigation arrows
Implemented VFX on processing station UI upgrades
Changed the craft message - UI content

Timed session popup

UI improvements and additions
Timer is set to 45 minutes

Craft unlock

Selecting unlocked craft items is now mandatory
Implemented Burn-In VFX on star formation icon
Replaced the anchor to appear on top of the fire

Pause menu UI screen improvements and additions

Default map data is updated

Reduced the runtime speed for Day-Night-Cycle

Capped selecting Lore questions at one per night

Modified Stamina initialization values

