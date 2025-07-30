Bug Fixes



Scroll Wheel + Key Press together (e.g. crouch and scroll) cause hard crash of game



Note: Bug not reproducible on my end, but a user input validation has been implemented



Where removing an upgrade and then re-adding it later would prevent items from being processed

Where build completion was dismissed by internal inventory check

Reported scaling issues



Inventory Functionality:



Disabled Right Click on Inventory slots

Reduced the time intervals on dragging items

Implemented a craft cancelation method



Inventory UI hints:



Implemented VFX on harvest UI navigation arrows

Implemented VFX on processing station UI upgrades

Changed the craft message - UI content



Timed session popup



UI improvements and additions

Timer is set to 45 minutes



Craft unlock



Selecting unlocked craft items is now mandatory

Implemented Burn-In VFX on star formation icon

Replaced the anchor to appear on top of the fire



Pause menu UI screen improvements and additions



Default map data is updated



Reduced the runtime speed for Day-Night-Cycle



Capped selecting Lore questions at one per night



Modified Stamina initialization values

