Bug Fixes
Scroll Wheel + Key Press together (e.g. crouch and scroll) cause hard crash of game
Note: Bug not reproducible on my end, but a user input validation has been implemented
Where removing an upgrade and then re-adding it later would prevent items from being processed
Where build completion was dismissed by internal inventory check
Reported scaling issues
Inventory Functionality:
Disabled Right Click on Inventory slots
Reduced the time intervals on dragging items
Implemented a craft cancelation method
Inventory UI hints:
Implemented VFX on harvest UI navigation arrows
Implemented VFX on processing station UI upgrades
Changed the craft message - UI content
Timed session popup
UI improvements and additions
Timer is set to 45 minutes
Craft unlock
Selecting unlocked craft items is now mandatory
Implemented Burn-In VFX on star formation icon
Replaced the anchor to appear on top of the fire
Pause menu UI screen improvements and additions
Default map data is updated
Reduced the runtime speed for Day-Night-Cycle
Capped selecting Lore questions at one per night
Modified Stamina initialization values
Minor Bug Fixes thank you Testers!!!!
