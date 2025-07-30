 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19415441 Edited 30 July 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

I've changed things up a little bit to try and improve the last few updates I've put out and make things easier to use, so let's get to it!

I've removed this cop overlay:



and replaced it with this one:



Where in previous builds you had to pick the auto or manual dispatch on the police station screen, it's now right here while the sim is being run, so players can toggle back and forth if they want to manually run dispatch or let AI do it.

There's also a little arrow at the top showing what phases dispatch is in, and I've added a black border to the time buttons at the bottom of the screen as well.

I hope you will find this better than the previous screen, and I'm very keen to know your thoughts! Thanks for playing as always!

Changed files in this update

DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
  • Loading history…
