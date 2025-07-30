While our programmers were working on additional refinements and bug fixes, our 3D artists finished a new airplane for the RAF roster - a unique aircraft with an interesting history.

This update introduces

The predecessor to the iconic P-51 Mustang was built when the RAF asked North American Aviation to produce P-40s licensed by Curtiss. However, NAA proposed building a completely new aircraft using the same Allison engine - just with better performance and quicker delivery. The result was the RAF Mustang Mk.I.

Later, the Mustang P-51 came out of this development. It is the most iconic long-range bomber support fighter of the US air force.

This plane is a 5 victory points cost, tier 3 runway fighter with great stats rivalling the Spitfire but boasts better recon stats and far higher range.

It comes with 1 pilot and the RAF livery (painting).