While our programmers were working on additional refinements and bug fixes, our 3D artists finished a new airplane for the RAF roster - a unique aircraft with an interesting history.
This update introduces
The RAF Mustang Mk.1
The predecessor to the iconic P-51 Mustang was built when the RAF asked North American Aviation to produce P-40s licensed by Curtiss. However, NAA proposed building a completely new aircraft using the same Allison engine - just with better performance and quicker delivery. The result was the RAF Mustang Mk.I.
Later, the Mustang P-51 came out of this development. It is the most iconic long-range bomber support fighter of the US air force.
This plane is a 5 victory points cost, tier 3 runway fighter with great stats rivalling the Spitfire but boasts better recon stats and far higher range.
It comes with 1 pilot and the RAF livery (painting).
The stats card and wallpapers of the Mustang Mk.I have also been added to the Ground of Aces supporter pack.
Other improvements of this update:
Earlier alarm time to react to attacks
You now get 1h of alarm time before any attack. You can boost that to 3h with pole sirens and 5h with pole sirens and a radio tower.
Added a new sped up animation for people to wake up in the event of an alarm
This should make it way more feasible to man defensive equipment and get to safety zones.
Workbenches that are set to “Produce Until X” will now also produce if they can't stock the full amount to reach it.
This will now allow you to still produce necessary resources if you have only a few of the required prerequisites.
Airplanes now get unique codes for identification.
Planes are now identified by XX-Y. The first XX denotes the squadron and base they are stationed, while Y is the plane’s own letter.
(In Testing) Roofs can now be repaired after damage.
Like walls, you are now able to repair roofs that have been damaged in attacks but not fully destroyed.
(In Testing) Bombs and Bullets visually explode on roof height
Bombs now visually also explode on the height they actually do damage.
Other fixes and changes (Hotfix Batch #9):
Czech community translations have been added to available languages.
Fixed an issue of mission results showing the failure text after successful missions.
When you delete a storage zone, resources that were part of it now get sorted correctly.
Fixed an issue of the Pre-War Gloster Gladiator being labelled as a Spitfire
By popular demand: Renamed the “Sandbags” resource to just “Sand” to make it more distinct from sandbag structures.
The shipment truck will now only arrive on Monday morning if you already unlocked the HQ by being a “Field C” airfield.
Fixed an issue of equipment not being movable by the move tool
New smoke effects for plane wrecks
Issues we are currently working on:
When you get two missions and one timer runs out, it can lock up the other.
Adding the crew management popup to better manage who uses safety zones.
Actually showing a plane’s unique identifier on its livery -> we are working on a system that can show dynamic plane codes on the sides of planes.
Better way to manage safety zones -> we want to add a new UI to better manage what people use which safety zones.
An option to be able to fire people and get them to leave the base.
Thank you so much for playing and your feedback! We will be back with more information in August. Come to our Discord if you want to stay up to date and talk with the devs directly.
