 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19415207 Edited 1 August 2025 – 14:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In the post-apocalyptic Wastelands, might makes right. But that doesn't mean there's no room for style. And at Emberfest, you've got two ways to go.

Got spare change? That's Path 1! Head to the shop and get what you want. You'll earn Festival Coupons as cashback, and those can be used to unlock awesome rewards, like the new Ember Gut melee weapon.

Low on funds, high on fire? Then Path 2 is for you. Show what you're made of in matches and earn Pyroids. Swap these for goodies, such as an exclusive avatar.

No matter which path you walk, the end leads to something truly special.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2524891
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2524892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link