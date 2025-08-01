In the post-apocalyptic Wastelands, might makes right. But that doesn't mean there's no room for style. And at Emberfest, you've got two ways to go.

Got spare change? That's Path 1! Head to the shop and get what you want. You'll earn Festival Coupons as cashback, and those can be used to unlock awesome rewards, like the new Ember Gut melee weapon.

Low on funds, high on fire? Then Path 2 is for you. Show what you're made of in matches and earn Pyroids. Swap these for goodies, such as an exclusive avatar.

No matter which path you walk, the end leads to something truly special.