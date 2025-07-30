PAAAAAAAAAAAAADLERS ARE PADDLING!

We honestly didn’t think this many people would willingly subject themselves to this much frustration, but here we are:



10,000 paddlers equals 10,000 units sold ... And unknown number of broken friendships and keyboards.

From the bottom of our capsized hearts: THANK YOU.

Whether you paddled alone, in glorious co-op chaos, or rage-quit at the first rotating log — you’re officially part of the 10K Club, and we couldn’t be more proud (or confused).

🎁 To celebrate, here’s a little something 🎁

We’ve just updated the game to version 1.1.0 and added a free #10k paddle skin to the game!









It’s shiny. It says “10K.” It won’t make you any better at paddling, but you’ll look extremely successful while flailing wildly.

💬 And seriously 💬

Thank you for playing, streaming, raging, laughing, speedrunning, and telling your friends. We hope your friendships survived, or at least healed.

We can’t wait to bring you more chaos, more cosmetics, and maybe one or two quality-of-life features (but no promises).

Now grab that #10k paddle and embrace your inner champion. You earned this. All 10,000+ of you.

💙 – Mateo & the Assemble Entertainment Crew

Also check-out these fantastic bundles with our friends for more rage and salt: