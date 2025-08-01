Greetings, Lampbearers! We’re thrilled to announce that Lords of the Fallen is now available at a new standard price of $29.99 USD / €29.99 / £24.99 across all platforms, making it the perfect time to dive into the realms of Mournstead. Alongside this price drop, Version 2.0.55 is now live, bringing key fixes, restored content, and gameplay enhancements based on your feedback.

Here’s what’s new:



Features & Improvements

Unlockable Classes Restored: Fixed an issue where certain unlockable classes were inaccessible on affected save files. Players with impacted saves will now have access to these classes upon loading their game.,

Improved Movement Animations: Enhanced walking and running animations for all characters, providing smoother and more natural motion during exploration and combat.,

PvP Rewards Rebalanced: Adjusted PvP reward drop rates and loot pools to promote fairness and variety.

Bug Fixes

Andreas of Ebb Note: Resolved an issue where the note from Andreas of Ebb was missing from its intended location, ensuring players can now collect this lore item as intended.,

Fief Door Issue: Fixed a bug preventing the Fief Door from unlocking properly, allowing seamless progression through the area.,

Additional Notes



We will continue to monitor community feedback on PvP balancing and overall stability. Thank you for your continued support as we refine Lords of the Fallen. Your reports and suggestions are invaluable in shaping Mournstead’s future. As always, Stay sharp, Lampbearers, and we’ll see you in the realms!



In light, we walk.

— The CI Games Team